Costa Rica halts all flights after radar failure at main airport

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — (AP) — All flights entering and leaving Costa Rica were suspended Wednesday morning after an electrical failure knocked out the radar system at the capital’s main international airport, officials said.

The Civil Aviation authority said in a statement that the electrical failure occurred before dawn and that technicians were working to resolve it.

For now, authorities said that no planes would be allowed to take off or land in Costa Rica between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Costa Rica has a second international airport in Guanacaste, but aviation authorities said that the radar failure affects flights there as well.

Some airlines advised passengers of the situation on social media platforms, asking travelers to contact the airlines to reschedule their flights.

Authorities haven't yet said how many flights would be affected.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.