  • Rally in Cocoa: Brevard County teachers want more funding for schools

    By: Kelly Healey , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - Brevard County teachers are expected to march Wednesday at Fairglen Elementary School in Cocoa, trying to convince state lawmakers to increase funding for public schools.

     

    Related Headlines

    "We're not earning a competitive wage all across the state of Florida. We rank 46th in the nation for average teacher’s salary. Brevard County is $1,100 below that,” Vanessa Skipper, Vice president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers said.

     

    Similar rallies are expected to happen across the state, but in Brevard County, it will impact 5,000 teachers.

    TRENDING NOW:

    About a month ago, the teacher’s union asked for raises ranging between $1,700 and $2,300.

     

    But the district said they could not afford to pay that. Instead, the district offered its "best and final offer:" between $540 and $770.

     

    “We are below average for the state. But statewide, it's 46th in the country, and really, if we want to be able to retain the best teachers, recruit the best teachers and be able to have the best education system, we have to have a competitive salary," Skipper said.

     

    The Brevard Federation of Teachers will be staging a walk-in at 7:15 a.m.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories