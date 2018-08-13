Today's the day! Much of Central Florida goes back to school

CENTRAL FLORIDA - It’s an exciting morning for most Central Florida families – it’s the first day of school in Orange, Osceola, Volusia, Marion, Lake Sumter and Polk counties.
Many school buses hit the road around 6 a.m.
Back To School coverage you can count on
Click or tap here for more Back-To-School coverage you can count on
Back To School throwback! WFTV anchors & reporters share school photos
Orange County opens 11 new schools Monday. Some have a specific focus for students, like the Orlando Gifted Academy. Others like Pine Hills Elementary are reopening after some much-needed updates.
Watch below: New schools in Orange County
Some Osceola County students will be greeted by new schools and spaces as well.
Thousands of Puerto Rican students displaced by Hurricane Maria are joining the county’s 60,000 students. Some school buses will even pick students up at hotels where they are temporarily living. Last year, almost 3,000 students left Puerto Rico to enroll in Osceola County.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Meanwhile, the school still needs to hire six more deputies as school resource officers. For now, the sheriff’s office said it will juggle some deputies schedules to make sure there’s an SRO on every campus.
More Back To School coverage you can count on:
- Is your school secure for the first day of class? A county-by-county look
- Orange County Sheriff responds to mayor's memo about SRO funding
- Portables won't be ready at some Orange County schools
- Brevard, Seminole and Flagler counties head back to school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}