Father's day gift guide: Top wines for dad in 2025

Father's Day is a time to celebrate and honor the fathers and father figures in our lives, and for the dads who appreciate a fine glass of wine, selecting the perfect bottle can be a thoughtful way to show your love and gratitude. However, choosing the right wine gift for Father's Day can be a daunting task—though with a bit of guidance from Sommsation, selecting the perfect bottle is just a few clicks away.



Whether your dad is a seasoned wine connoisseur or simply enjoys the occasional glass, there are countless options available to suit every preference. From classic reds to refreshing whites and celebratory sparklers, check out sommeliers' top picks here—as well as advice for how to choose them.

How to choose the right wine

The key to freshness know his taste

Consider whether your father prefers red, white, or sparkling wine. If you're unsure, opt for a versatile choice like a smooth Pinot Noir or a well-balanced Chardonnay, as these tried-and-true options are sure to impress. “When choosing a Father's Day gift, I first think about what kind of wines my dad likes,” says Victoria Love, Winery Management Specialist at Sommsation. “If it's a wine I know we'll be drinking on Father's day, I'll try to pair with what we're eating and consider who all will be at the gathering,” she says.

Consider the occasion

Father's Day is a special occasion that calls for a premium bottle or a wine with sentimental value. Look for wines from a significant year, such as your father's birth year or the year he became a dad, to add a meaningful touch to your gift. “Choosing a wine-focused Father's Day gift is a fantastic idea,” says Linsday Koblitz, Sommelier at Sommsation. Koblitz notes that gifting a bottle from your dad’s favorite winery or region is a surefire way to make the occasion a memorable one—though don’t be afraid to try something new and exciting.

When in doubt, reach for bubble

“Sparkling wine is a great gift for any holiday or celebration, as it’s festive, pairs well with just about anything, and is delicious,” says Koblitz, describing the wine style as a lovely aperitif to sip outside before a celebratory BBQ or nice dinner. Love agrees, citing sparkling wine as a food-friendly option, as well as a go-to gifting pick.

“I think we should always be finding more reasons to drink sparkling wines, and Father's Day is the perfect excuse,” she says. “Plus it's usually really nice out at that time of year, and there’s nothing better than drinking bubbles outside on a nice day.”

Beyond the bottle: Top wine gift ideas for Father's Day

In addition to the wine itself, there are numerous ways to elevate your wine gift and create a memorable experience for your dad. Consider these alternative gift ideas/add-ons:

Wine subscriptions

A wine subscription service provides the gift of ongoing discovery. "Wine subscriptions make a great Father's Day gift because dad will get to experience a wide range of wines and he'll receive more than one shipment," says Koblitz, as he'll receive curated selections tailored to his preferences—and delivered right to his door—each month. In short? It's the gift that keeps on giving, and will allow him to explore new wines while expanding his knowledge.



Include a decanter

Enhance your father's wine-drinking experience by pairing a bottle with high-quality accessories. A sleek wine opener or a set of premium glasses can elevate the enjoyment of his favorite wines and serve as lasting reminders of your thoughtfulness. For Love, a sleek and elegant decanter is her go-to add on. "I always recommend people include a decanter, as most wines can benefit from it," she says, describing the act of including an accessory with your wine gift as an easy way to go above and beyond.



When in doubt, reach for bubble glassware: Always a good idea

Koblitz notes that in the realm of wine accessories, a beautiful set of wine glasses always makes for a beautiful—and useful—addition. “There are many excellent brands of glassware on the market these days,” she says, citing options that are specific in terms of style or grape variety for which they’re designed. However, simple all-purpose glasses are some of the most versatile picks on the market, especially those from well-known brands such as Zalto, Riedel, or Schott Zwiesel.

Our experts' top bottle recommendations

When it comes to selecting specific wines for your Father's Day gift, consider these tried-and-true, expert-approved options:

Red wines

Cabernet Sauvignon

Known for its rich flavor and robust structure, Cabernet Sauvignon is a classic choice that pairs well with hearty meals and special occasions. “Cabernet Sauvignon is always a powerhouse, and is a gift that will easily impress,” says Koblitz.

Cornerstone Cellars Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 - Another stunning vintage for Rutherford Cabernet delivering all of the familiar dark, rich, ripe aromas of black cherry, plum and boysenberry. Embracing its unique terroir and well-drained soil, this part of the Napa Valley consistently produces wines with concentration and great depth.

Revana Wines St. Helena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 - Flavors of cassis, black currants, black cherries, and dark plums, as well as shades of tobacco smoke, wet earth, dried thyme, and dried blue flowers.

Pinot Noir

Smooth and versatile, Pinot Noir is a crowd-pleaser that adapts to various palates and food pairings. “Pinot Noir makes for a great father's day gift because as the weather is heating up, opting for lighter body reds that can be chilled and drunk outside are a nice option,” Love explains.

Nysa Vineyard Ledas Reserve Pinot Noir 2017 - This wine begins with aromas of cedar, blackberries, and baking spices. Rich on the palate, bold flavors emerge of candied cherries, ripe blackberries, cherry cola and a hint of floral that lingers through the finish with fine grained tannins and subtle notes of spice.

Brick & Mortar Manchester Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir 2021 - Rich blackberry and plum flavors mingle with cedar and juniper notes, elegantly framed by the oak influence. This vintage showcases a satisfying weight on the mid-palate and finish, striking a harmonious balance between coastal-influenced fruit and refined oak nuances, promising a memorable tasting experience.

White wines

Chardonnay

Available in a range of styles from buttery to crisp, Chardonnay offers something for every taste preference.

Reynolds Family Winery Reserve Chardonnay 2023 - This wine delivers layers of toasted marshmallow, custard, and fresh coconut, complemented by delicate aromatics of crisp apple, juicy Asian pear, and bright citrus, all wrapped in a whisper of toasted meringue.

Xanadu Reserve Chardonnay 2020 - Pristine fruit aromas of fresh pears, white fleshed nectarines, and lemon/lime characters with underlying hints of white flowers and wet stone adding to the wonderful purity of fruit. The palate is medium bodied and tightly coiled offering pear puree, white fleshed stone fruits and zesty grapefruit character.

Sauvignon Blanc

Refreshing and fruit-forward, Sauvignon Blanc is a lively choice for dads who enjoy lighter, zestier wines.



Fleury Estate Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2020 - The 2020 Fleury Estate Sauvignon Blanc is full of bright citrus, tropical notes and succulent fruit. Juicy pear, crisp apple and lime zest jump out of the glass. Notes of toasted hazelnut, white peach, kiwi, rose petal, honeydew and hints of spice excite the palate making you want another sip.

Component Wine Company Farfalla Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2023 - Notes of slate, white flowers, lime zest, wet stone clarity, and high toned spiciness. Palate is tensioned between oak sweetness and freshness of the year's cool season. Heavy salinity.

Sparkling wines

Sparkling wines are perfect for toasting to your father and creating a memorable moment, as well as offer a refreshing pick ideal for both casual sipping and festive occasions alike.

Carnival Wine Co. Sweeper Brut Rosé Extra Brut 2021 - Initial notes of pomegranate, lemon zest, apple chutney. Golden apple, lemon-lime, and generous blood orange on the palate.



Marcalberto Winery Nature - Delicate and persistent perlage, intense straw-yellow color with golden highlights. Very expressive bouquet, with notes of rusks and citrus. On the palate, it is complex and vibrant, with extraordinary freshness and persistence.

No matter which wine gift you choose for your father this Father's Day, the thoughtfulness and love behind your selection will shine through. Remember, the best wine gift is one that reflects your dad's unique tastes and preferences, creating a memorable experience that he can savor and cherish.

This story was produced by Sommsation and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.