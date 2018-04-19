  • FDLE responding to 2 deputies killed in Gilchrist County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    COLUMBIA COUNTY, - Florida law enforcement is responding to an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

    Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said FDLE officer are en route to the scene. 

    Local media is reporting two Gilchrist County deputies were killed in the shooting in Trenton, Florida. 

    This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FDLE responding to 2 deputies killed in Gilchrist County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: ROTC instructor had sex with Lake Howell High School student

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Cuban-Americans in Miami expect little change

  • Headline Goes Here

    Raul Castro retires as Cuban president, outlines future

  • Headline Goes Here

    76ers center Joel Embiid now probable for Game 3 versus Heat