FDLE responding to 2 deputies killed in Gilchrist County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, - Florida law enforcement is responding to an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.
Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said FDLE officer are en route to the scene.
Local media is reporting two Gilchrist County deputies were killed in the shooting in Trenton, Florida.
This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.
Businesses owner tells me 2 Gilchrist County Deputes were shot and killed at a restaurant in Trenton. I'm told the gunman is also dead. He describes unbelievable sadness as he waits to find out if he knows the deputies. @ActionNewsJax— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 19, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office and their citizens over the tragic loss of two deputies. @Columbiasheriff stands ready to assist and any way possible!!!! pic.twitter.com/bjX1bDcrzL— Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) April 19, 2018
