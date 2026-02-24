FedEx joins other US companies in seeking a refund after Trump tariffs are ruled illegal

FedEx is suing the U.S. government, requesting a full refund on what it paid for tariffs set by President Donald Trump last year after the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs are illegal.

FedEx said in a filing with the U.S. Court of International Trade that they have “suffered injury” from having to pay the tariffs and that the relief they're seeking from the court would redress those injuries.

Other companies have already launched efforts to recoup costs from the illegal tariffs, including large U.S. corporations like Costco and Revlon.

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday. Trump said he was "absolutely ashamed" of some justices who ruled 6-3 against him, calling them "disloyal to our Constitution" and "lapdogs." At one point he even raised the specter of foreign influence without citing any evidence.

The court’s ruling found tariffs that Trump imposed under an emergency powers law were unconstitutional, including the sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs he levied on nearly every other country.

The Treasury had collected more than $133 billion from the import taxes the president has imposed under the emergency powers law as of December, federal data shows. The impact over the next decade has been estimated at some $3 trillion.

Trump has vowed to collect tariffs through other means. He reached for a stop-gap option immediately after his defeat Friday at the Supreme Court: Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 allows the president to impose tariffs of up to 15% for up to 150 days. But any extension beyond 150 days must be approved by a Congress likely to balk at passing a tax increase as November's midterm elections loom.

