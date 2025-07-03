Finnish police say a suspect is arrested in the stabbing of 4 people at a mall in Tampere

HELSINKI, Finland — (AP) — An assailant in Finland stabbed four people outside a shopping center in the southern city of Tampere on Thursday afternoon before being arrested, police said. There were no fatalities, and police said there was no longer a threat to the public.

Police provided no details about the suspect, but Finnish news media said a man was arrested.

Workers used pressure washers to clean up blood stains outside the mall, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported. A large pool of blood was visible outside a restaurant and blood trailed from the mall to a nearby highway.

Police initially blocked all doors of the Ratina shopping mall and people weren’t allowed to enter or leave the center. But by early evening, police said they had lifted a lockdown and left the scene.

Tampere, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Helsinki, is known as the sauna capital of the world.

