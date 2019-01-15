0 Florida to decide Rubio's fate, influence presidential race

Florida voters were deciding Tuesday whether Republican Sen. Marco Rubio deserves a second term in an election that also will send at least eight new members to Congress, play a critical role in the presidential race and decide whether to broaden access to medical marijuana.

Rubio is being challenged by Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy, a second-term congressman who has repeatedly attacked Rubio for missing votes while running for president and supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump despite condemning his words and behavior.

A record number of new Hispanic voters in Central Florida, with a majority being Puerto Rican, might be a problem for Rubio.

While his campaign headquarters is in Miami, where Rubio is considered the city's favorite son, he does not have that support among other Hispanic groups who aren't Cuban.

Cubans tend to vote Republican, while other Hispanic groups typically vote Democrat. Puerto Ricans, especially, vote Democrat.

“I think it is going to play a minimal role. The key here is that Rubio has been a senator and what is his key to move forward,” said voter Wadi Gaitan.

The race has been surprisingly tight. Republican leaders strongly urged Rubio to seek a second term after Rubio, by his own count, said 10,000 times he wouldn't. He was seen as a lock to retain the seat as the major parties struggled for a Senate majority, but Murphy has remained competitive, despite being largely unknown to voters. Millions of dollars have been spent in attack ads claiming he lied about his education and professional experience.

Murphy's rise could be a sign that some Florida voters lost their love for Rubio after he ran for president and that Rubio is being dragged down by Trump, a candidate who has turned off voters with comments about women and minorities and unsubstantiated claims that the election was rigged in favor of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

For 74-year-old Republican Sharon Van Wart of Pinellas Park, the overall tone of the Senate race was a turnoff. She didn't vote for Rubio or Murphy.

"I'm not sure I like either one of them," said the retired social worker, who cast a vote for Trump in the presidential race. "Just from the ads, the issues weren't talked about, but the name-calling was."

Murphy spent Election Day making four stops at polling sites in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties while Rubio didn't plan any public events until a party with supporters after polls closed.

"This was a long campaign season, a divisive campaign season. It felt incredible to finally get voting out of the way," said Republican law student Michael Beato, 22, who voted early in the Gainesville area. "I'm happy that I voted on the issues that matter, on the constitutional amendments. Happy that I voted for my senator, Marco Rubio."

He declined, however, to say whom he chose for president. He said he found Clinton deeply flawed but said the possibility of the country's first woman president is "a sign of how far things have come in this country."

