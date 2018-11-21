1 person injured in school bus crash in Florida

The Naples Daily News reports a bus carrying 32 students was involved in the Collier County crash on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says none of the students were injured.
The condition of the injured person wasn't immediately known.
___
Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com
