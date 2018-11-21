  • 1 person injured in school bus crash in Florida

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a Florida school bus.

    The Naples Daily News reports a bus carrying 32 students was involved in the Collier County crash on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says none of the students were injured.

    The condition of the injured person wasn't immediately known.

