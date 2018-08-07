0 15 states, including Florida, side with Nevada in drugmaker delay of execution

LAS VEGAS - Fifteen states are siding with Nevada as it fights drug companies battling the use of their products in an inmate's execution.

Republican attorneys general from 15 states filed documents Monday with the Nevada Supreme Court arguing that drug company Alvogen's claims are a part of a "guerrilla war against the death penalty."

The attorneys general represent Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Nevada, which has not executed an inmate since 2006, is among death penalty states that have had trouble in recent years obtaining lethal injection supplies from companies that don't want their products used for executions, according to ABC News.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has asked the state's high court to quickly review the matter so convicted killer Scott Raymond Dozier's twice-postponed lethal injection can be put back on track for mid-November.

A judge blocked Dozier's execution hours before it was scheduled in July so she could hear Alvogen's claims that Nevada improperly obtained its sedative, midazolam. A second drugmaker has joined the case.

Dozier, 47, has said repeatedly he wants to die, and he is not appealing his convictions for separate killings, according to ABC News.

Dozier was sentenced to death in 2007 for robbing, killing and dismembering 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller at a Las Vegas motel in 2002. Miller had come to Nevada to buy ingredients to make meth. His decapitated torso was found in a suitcase.

In 2005, Dozier was sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting to death another drug-trade associate, whose body was found in 2002 in a shallow grave outside Phoenix. A witness testified Dozier used a sledgehammer to break the victim's limbs so the corpse would fit in a plastic storage container.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.