16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in Florida, authorities say

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - Authorities said a teenage girl was bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida.
Nassau County sheriff's officials say the 16-year-old girl was boogie boarding outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when she was bitten.
Related Headlines
The Florida Times-Union reports she had bite marks on her heel and ankle.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother in critical condition after being stabbed by her child in Melbourne, deputies say
- Deputies: Search continues for gunmen after 17-year-old shot, killed in Palm Coast
- 'Within 48 hours he was gone:' Man dies from flesh-eating bacteria in Gulf waters
- Eustis Burger King customers tell Spanish-speaking manager to 'speak your Mexican at home'
Authorities said the girl was vacationing from South Florida.
No other details were released.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}