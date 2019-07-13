  • 16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in Florida, authorities say

    AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - Authorities said a teenage girl was bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida.

    Nassau County sheriff's officials say the 16-year-old girl was boogie boarding outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when she was bitten.

    The Florida Times-Union reports she had bite marks on her heel and ankle.

    Authorities said the girl was vacationing from South Florida.

    No other details were released.

