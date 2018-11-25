2 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Orlando pizza shop

Orange County Sheriff's Lt. Bob Padilla said in an email that deputies received a call about a shooting outside a Papa John's pizza shop on Saturday evening. They found a 20-year-old man dead and three other men injured.
Padilla says the men were taken to a hospital where another 20-year-old died. The other men, ages 19 and 21, were suffering from serious injuries.
Deputies began searching for the suspect's vehicle and discovered it had been involved in a crash shortly after the shooting. The car fled, but deputies stopped it and the 21-year-old driver was taken into custody.
No further details were available.
