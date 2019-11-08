  • 2 thrown from motorcycle, killed during Florida crash

    LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man and a woman are dead following a Florida motorcycle crash.

    The Ledger reports that 24-year-old Phillip Mouser and his passenger, 22-year-old Tayler Rozelle, died Sunday night at the scene of the Lakeland crash.

    Police say Mouser and Rozelle were traveling through an intersection when a car made a left turn in front of them. The motorcycle hit the car, throwing the riders.

    No injuries were reported to the car's driver.

    The crash remains under investigation.

