4 men charged in anti-gay attack join Florida gay pride gala

The Miami-based nonprofit SAVE says in a statement that it is investigating the men's attendance and public mention at the event.
Executive director Tony Lima apologized Friday in a Facebook video saying the men bought their own tickets after volunteering with the group. He says he "wanted them to feel welcomed," but didn't consult with board members before including them in his remarks at the June 14 party.
The four men are accused of attacking two men, shouting anti-gay slurs following last year's gay pride parade in Miami Beach.
