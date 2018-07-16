0 Florida girl, 6, in life-threatening condition following dog attack

A community is coming together after a dog attack has left a six-year-old in life-threatening condition.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the attack happened on the 2700 block of Herrick Drive at 10:17 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbors told Action News Jax they saw the child bleeding in her mother's arms.

"Now it’s time to worry," said Timothy Hightower, a neighbor.

Hightower said he was relaxing in his home when he heard a mother screaming for help.

''Kept hearing the noise. Somebody saying, 'Help me, help me'," Hightower said. "It sounded like a man and a woman fighting."

JSO said they found the girl unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue in serious condition.

Hightower said the little girl wasn't moving after the incident.

Police said the family was pet-sitting the dog responsible for the attack while the owner is away on vacation. Action News Jax cameras were rolling as animal care and protective services took a dog into custody earlier today.

Per @JSOPIO, a six year old girl is in severe life threatening condition after being bitten by a dog around 10 this morning. #Jacksonville@ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/qUOLN8Tiwz — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 15, 2018

Police have not confirmed if the dog seen in the Action News Jax footage is the dog responsible for the attack. They said the animal that bit the girl appears to be a pit bull-mixed breed.

''It’s just a pain and I hate to see suffering," said Hightower. "I’m praying that she lives."

Family members who did not want to go on camera described the situation to Action News Jax as "dire."

#JSO is investigating a dog attack in an Arlington home. Six year old child is in life-threatening condition. Family was watching the dog that attacked for someone who was on vacation. #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/tTt2qOWmBj — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 15, 2018

