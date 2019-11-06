0 Florida 911 supervisor watched Netflix as 911 call came in, officials say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -

A supervisor at a Florida 911 center is accused of watching Netflix when an emergency call was logged incorrectly.

A woman called for help on June 9 after someone shot at her car, hitting her back window and windshield in Coral Springs, Florida. The woman was nearly hit in the head, but there was a half-hour delay before an officer was dispatched to the scene, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Guadalupe Herrera called 911, telling the dispatcher that a hot piece of metal landed in her lap. The metal was a bullet, WFOR reported. About 16 minutes later, Herrera called 911 again "very upset and concerned that they may shoot again," police records showed. She then called again four minutes later saying she was going to drive to the police station herself since no help showed up.

Thirty minutes after the first call, Herrera's sister called 911 to complain no one showed up, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The reason for the delay -- the call was logged as a suspicious incident instead of a shooting.

Now an investigation has begun trying to find out why the calls were logged incorrectly and why the supervisor didn't catch it.

During the investigation, officials looked at the history of Julie Vidaud's computer. Vidaud was the shift supervisor at the time of the calls. Officials found that the movie "I Am Mother" was playing for nearly two hours on Vidaud's workstation at the time of Herrera's call, WFOR reported. They also found the most used applications on the device were Netflix, Hulu and Xfinity TV over a 30-day period, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

They also found shopping sites, news stories and vacation planning on the computer, along with some work-related websites, investigators said.

Vidaud admitted to streaming movies but said they played in the background, not that she was watching them. Her workstation has five monitors. Vidaud said it is possible that the movie could have been playing on one of them, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

As for the 911 operators who mislogged the calls, the first operator was fired, the second was disciplined and has also been fired, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Vidaud is expected to be suspended for two days for "failure to supervise," police department officials said.

The 911 center's policy was also changed to prohibit streaming media services during shifts, WFOR reported.

