Arrested teen says she brought stun gun to school because of dark morning walk

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers teenager is accused of bringing a lighter and pink stun gun to her high school.
An incident report said that the 16-year-old told authorities she brought the items for protection, and that she told Dunbar High School administrators she had been afraid while walking to school because it was dark outside.
She was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
Principal Carl Burnside said in a message to parents Wednesday that administrators suspected the teen had contraband, searched her backpack and uncovered the items.
A different student at the school was wounded last month when he was stabbed by another student while in gym class.
