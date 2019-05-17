Beeping thermometer causes evacuation in South Florida restaurant

An official with the Boynton Beach Police Department said the Texas Roadhouse was evacuated Thursday night as a precaution as officers searched the area.
Several fire departments also responded to the call. But the culprit was merely a beeping thermometer with a low battery.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}