Beeping thermometer causes evacuation in South Florida restaurant

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A popular Florida restaurant was evacuated as a bomb squad searched for a suspicious item. Turns out, it was just a thermometer with a low battery.

    An official with the Boynton Beach Police Department said the Texas Roadhouse was evacuated Thursday night as a precaution as officers searched the area.

    Several fire departments also responded to the call. But the culprit was merely a beeping thermometer with a low battery.

