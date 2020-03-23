Bicyclist injured after riding into path of sheriff's deputy

CLEARWATER, Fla. — (AP) — A 62-year-old man was injured Sunday night when he rode his bicycle into the path of a sheriff's deputy's vehicle, the Pinellas County Sheriff's office said.
Steven Greninger rode into Deputy Jared Toro’s vehicle as he was responding to a call around 9 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
Investigators said Toro swerved to avoid the bicycle's rear wheel. Greninger, who if from Gardiner, Montana, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he is being treated for injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The deputy was not injured.
No additional details were immediately available.
