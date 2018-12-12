  • Children not vaccinated in 4 measles cases in Florida, health officials say

    SARASOTA, Fla. - To vaccinate or not to vaccinate?  It's an ongoing discussion among parents.

    The Florida Department of Health said four children who were diagnosed with measles were never vaccinated.

    The health agency said the children in Sarasota County on Florida's Gulf Coast had close contact with each other but didn't elaborate.

    Health officials said they are trying to notify others who may have been exposed.

    Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It is easily spread by air droplets when infected people breathe, cough, or sneeze.

    Federal officials declared that the contagious virus had been eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

    But infections periodically occur nationwide, as the virus is still common in many other parts of the world. Travelers can bring measles into the country, where it can spread among people who are not vaccinated.

    In an article published by the University of California, one professor said that misinformation is one of the causes of “hesitancy surrounding vaccines.” (Read article)

