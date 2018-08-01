Couple accused of leaving pit bull puppy in hot car at Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Two people were arrested after leaving a pit bull puppy in a car at a Pensacola beach, authorities said.
Kylane Gray and Scotlyn Odom, both 21, were charged with animal cruelty, an Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report said.
The report said a woman leaving the beach saw the dog in the car Sunday afternoon. The report said she waited several minutes for an owner to arrive before calling authorities.
The responding deputy noted the car's windows were cracked and a group of people were squirting water onto the dog. Odom and Gray arrived and told deputies they were the owners. The report said the couple claimed they left to shower and get the dog water, though neither had water with them.
The puppy was seized by animal control.
The couple were released from custody, according to the Escambia County jail's website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
