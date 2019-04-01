Crackdown on illegal boat charters during Miami's Ultra Fest

On Friday, The Coast Guard ended the party for 12 people onboard 55-foot pleasure craft, Sea Raven, after discovering multiple safety violations. Coast Guard officials also forced another half dozen boats to end their trips Saturday and Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Miami Commander Jason Aleksak says authorities stepped up their presence over the weekend due to the music festival, which can get rowdy.
Fines for illegal boat charters can be hefty, costing tens of thousands of dollars, for various safety violations.
The agency says it will seek out maximum penalties for people who put others at risk through these illegal operations.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}