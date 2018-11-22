Cuban doctors start to leave Brazil

Cuba is recalling the doctors rather than meet conditions imposed by Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who takes office Jan. 1. He said the program could continue only if doctors' pay isn't channeled through the Cuban government and if they could bring their families.
The doctors generally receive a fraction of the salary paid to the Cuban government.
The first two flights of returning doctors are scheduled to arrive in Havana early Friday.
