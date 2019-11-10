Darling carries Delaware past UTSA 91-79

Jhivvan Jackson scored 31 points for the Roadrunners (0-4). Keaton Wallace added 19 points and Knox Hellums had 10 points.
Delaware (4-0) visits Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. UTSA looks for its first win of the season against Utah State on the road next Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}