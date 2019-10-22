Disaster declaration for Florida approved in wake of Dorian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Florida in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
The declaration means that federal funding is available to eligible state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofits, a White House statement said.
The statement said funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repairs or replacements of facilities damaged by the storm between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9.
Eligible counties include Brevard, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Nassau, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and St. Lucie.
It said similar funding also is available statewide for hazard mitigation measures.
