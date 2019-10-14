Disney Skyliner resumes operation week after stalling, standing passengers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - An aerial cable car system that whisks visitors from theme parks to resorts at Walt Disney World resumed operation Monday, more than a week after it stopped unexpectedly, stranding passengers n the air for up to three hours.
In a blog post, Disney officials said they have made training and operations adjustments following a review with the manufacturer.
"We again offer our deepest apologies to the guests impacted by the malfunction that resulted in extended operating delays on Oct. 5," Disney representatives posted in the blog.
The blog post also said improvements were being made in how Disney workers communicate with Skyliner visitors.
The Skyliner was closed for more than a week after the cable cars stalled Oct. 5. No cause has been made public.
The Disney Skyliner connects Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios to four Disney resort hotels: Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort.
We know many of you have been looking for an update on Disney Skyliner at Walt Disney World Resort and are glad to share that it has reopened to guests today: https://t.co/X0MvEO6rvm pic.twitter.com/PJxecCKXgq— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 14, 2019
