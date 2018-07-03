0 Disturbing video shows woman fall from SUV onto Florida road

- Detectives have found a sports utility vehicle that a woman was seen falling from as it passed through a busy intersection in Florida on Monday afternoon.

But it's still not clear whether they've found the woman, who appeared to be unconscious, or the driver who picked her up off the road and put her back into the SUV before driving away in an incident captured on video .

The incident happened near the University of South Florida in Tampa, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

FOUND IT! Thanks to a tip from the community we have located the vehicle from last night’s incident. This is a developing situation and we will put out more information as soon as we can. Thanks to everyone who retweeted and shared! pic.twitter.com/ECb37Pnly1 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 3, 2018

The burgundy Ford Explorer was found Tuesday morning, the release said.

The video was shared by the sheriff's Office in hopes of getting the public's help in finding the woman, who seemed to fall from the passenger side of the vehicle. She was flat on her back on the road when the driver got out, picked her up and carried her back to the SUV. He then drove away. Numerous cars were at the intersection and there were several people walking and biking along the sidewalk at the time.

Sheriff's spokesman Danny Alvarez said investigators canvassed the area and checked with all local hospitals looking for the woman.

Watch below (WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO)

WARNING DISTURBING VIDEO- We Need Your Help! Do you know who this is or recognize this vehicle? Detectives need to find the person who fell out of this Ford Expedition at E. 131 Ave. and N. 15th St. yesterday to determine her well being. Please call 813-247-8200 with information. pic.twitter.com/uznhrf0P2L — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.