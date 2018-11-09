0 ELECTION UPDATES: Court to intervene as senate race narrows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Razor-thin margins in Florida's bitter races for the U.S. Senate and governor are raising the possibility of recounts, potentially prolonging two of the most closely watched contests of the nation's midterm elections.



In the governor's race, Democrat Andrew Gillum's campaign said Thursday it's readying for a possible recount.

He conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night, though the race has since tightened.



Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson has begun preparing for a potential recount in a race that is still too close to call against Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

Check below for updates:

UPDATE 12:32 p.m.

Another lawsuit was filed Friday by Sen. Bill Nelson’s campaign and other democrats are suing Secretary of State Ken Detzner in Tallahassee.

They are seeking an injunction to extend the deadline for county supervisors of elections to turn in unofficial vote counts.

Nelson's attorney called a press conference by the governor Thursday night, “a sign of desperation.”

Attorney Marc Elias said that as votes continue to be counted Friday, they expect the gap to close even more.

Elias said Nelson has a real chance to win, but to do that, all votes need to be counted and that's why they want the deadline to be extended.

#BREAKING- NEW statement from @ScottForFlorida accuses Nelson campaign of 'working on voter fraud behind the scenes in secret.' #WFTV — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) November 9, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott's campaign wasted no time firing back on the filing, saying the lawsuit is a way to ask the courts for voter fraud.

Campaign officials said in a statement that Nelson’s entire campaign has been a fraud, and that it was a, “Sad way to end his career.”

UPDATE 8:55 a.m.

A court in South Florida has been asked to intervene in the tight U.S. Senate race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott as the two sides prepare for a possible recount. A hearing was set for 3 p.m. in state court.

Scott filed lawsuit against Broward County Supervisors of Election Brenda Snipes Thursday night, asking the court to order Snipes to turn over several records detailing the counting and collection of ballots. Scott's thin lead over Nelson has narrowed in the vote-counting in the days since he declared victory on Tuesday night.

Without citing any evidence of wrongdoing, Scott also asked Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate elections offices in the Democratic strongholds of Palm Beach and Broward counties, questioning whether they have been taking too long in some sort of effort to inflate the Democratic vote.

JUST IN: @FlaglerSOE anticipating a statewide election recount. Says, if ordered, it will begin recount procedures Sunday at 9am. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/tfWyCsiEdx — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) November 9, 2018

Just when you thought you’d seen it all in Florida elections, @BrowardVotes has decided to surround its headquarters with box trucks to prevent people from seeing what’s going on. Unreal! #WFTV pic.twitter.com/sTtA6ExTpL — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) November 9, 2018

____

UPDATE 12:42 a.m.

The tight races underscored Florida's status as a perennial swing state where elections are often decided by the thinnest of margins.

In 2000, Florida decided the presidency by a few hundred votes in a contest that took more than five weeks to sort out.

