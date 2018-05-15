  • Florida, 5 other states suing opioid maker Purdue Pharma

    By: Associated Press

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida is among six states filing new lawsuits accusing a pharmaceutical company of using deceptive marketing to boost drugs sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.

    Nevada state Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt alleges in a civil complaint filed Tuesday in Las Vegas that Purdue Pharma minimized risks and overstated benefits of long-term use of narcotic opioids, including OxyContin.

    Similar lawsuits were filed in North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

    Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke about the lawsuit in Tallahassee on Tuesday. 

    She said the lawsuit will result in the resources for treatment, prevention and tools for those in law enforcement. 

    Connecticut-based Purdue denied the claims in an email statement that said it will defend itself.

    Company spokesman Bob Josephson says the civil lawsuits followed months of negotiations with state officials to address the opioid crisis.

    He says the filing by these attorneys general promises costly and protracted litigation.

     

     

