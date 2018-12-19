ORLANDO, Fla. - Sun, sand, theme parks and fun: that’s Florida. It’s what prompts people around the country and the world to visit, and apparently, take up residence.
Almost 2.5 million people have moved to Florida since the beginning of the decade.
Figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau show Florida had 21.3 million residents as of last July.
The Sunshine State has grown by 13.3 percent in the last eight years, and Florida remains the nation's third-most populous state.
Almost all of the growth was driven by migration rather than births. Over half of the new arrivals came from other parts of the United States and just under half came from abroad.
Florida grew by more than 322,000 residents from July 2017 to July 2018.
In pure numbers, only Texas added more people in a single year.
Florida's growth rate in the last year was 1.5 percent, surpassed only by Nevada, Idaho, Utah and Arizona.
