Florida Deputy handcuffs runaway emu after chaotic street chase

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On January 9, 2026, the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident involving a runaway emu on County Road 13, resulting in an unusual encounter.

Corporal Keisler attempted to secure the large bird, ultimately cornering it and using a makeshift lasso to ultimately handcuff its legs.

The emu was on the loose, ignoring commands and fleeing on foot, prompting a brief chase.

Cpl. Keisler, who has 25 years of experience in law enforcement, expressed that the situation was quite unique, saying, “In my 25 years, I’ve never handcuffed an emu.”Despite the quirky nature of the incident, Cpl. Keisler made every effort to handle the emu gently and safely, ensuring its well-being throughout the process.

After securing the emu, Cpl. Keisler handcuffed its legs to prevent any possible harm from its talons. This approach was taken to ensure both public safety and the safety of the animal.

Once the emu was secured, it was successfully returned to its owners, who had been searching for it. No charges were filed against the emu after its escapade.

