Florida firefighter accused of human trafficking, child sex crimes

EAST LAKE, Fla. - A lieutenant for a Florida fire department was arrested Thursday on charges of human trafficking and child sex crimes, authorities said.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials arrested Matthew Doyle, 39.
According to a Facebook post by the East Lake Fire Rescue, Doyle was suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the case.
The post said Doyle has worked for the East lake Fire Rescue since 2005, as a paramedic and later a lieutenant.
Doyle faces charges of human trafficking, lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 16 years old and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
“This is a deeply troubling report. We are fully cooperating with authorities and will assist the investigation in any way we can,” the ELFR post said.
Doyle remains in jail.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
