Florida gas prices increase by 2 cents this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have risen by 2 cents this week, with the current state average at $2.92 per gallon, according to AAA.

Florida’s gas prices are still lower than last year by 24 cents, despite recent fluctuations. Last week, the state average hit $2.96 per gallon before dropping to $2.92.

“Price cycling remains a common occurrence at Florida’s gas pumps,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The good news for drivers is that the higher end of that trend is much lower than it used to be.”

Over the past year, Florida gas prices have mostly ranged from $2.91 to $3.23 per gallon. The current average is 7 cents lower than last month.

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton has the highest at $3.09, while Pensacola has the lowest at $2.67.

AAA suggests drivers save on gasoline by combining errands, driving conservatively, and removing excess weight. They also offer tools like the AAA app to find cheap gas and savings programs.

