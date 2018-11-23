Florida mall where shooting occurred faces 10 lawsuits

The Florida Times-Union reports that nine of the lawsuits were filed earlier this month against The Jacksonville Landing and its owners. Another suit was filed several days after the Aug. 26 shooting.
A suit filed by the widow of one victim is claiming wrongful death, while the others seek damages for personal injury or negligence.
Authorities say 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, shot up the "Madden NFL 19" qualifying tournament at a Chicago Pizza restaurant a day after losing. Rival gamers Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton were left dead.
