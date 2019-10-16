Florida man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.
Austin Wyatt Altman was arrested Saturday on charges that include sexual battery on a child and violation of probation, authorities said.
Pasco County deputies said Altman picked up the child from her house on Saturday and brought her back to his Spring Hill home, where he assaulted her.
Hernando County deputies investigating a missing child report tracked the girl to Altman's home, where they found her in his bedroom, authorities said.
An arrest report said the girl told authorities Altman forced her to have sex. Altman admitted to sex with her, the report said.
Deputies said Altman was on probation at the time for a felony charge of forced entry.
Altman remains in the Pasco County Jail without bail.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
