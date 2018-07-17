Florida man dies after jumping off pier to get fishing net

The Palm Beach Post reports that 41-year-old Jin Bo Qiu died Monday afternoon after being pulled from the bay near the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana.
Police said Qiu had been casting a net from the fishing pier when it apparently got snagged. It came off Qiu's wrist, prompting him to jump in after it.
Witnesses said the man went under and didn't resurface, prompting them to call 911.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue divers located the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
