Florida mother angry over rezoning threatens to shoot up school, deputies say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida mother, who was upset about her children being rezoned to another school, threatened to shoot up the new school just as the academic year began, investigators said.
Miranda Perez, 28, was arrested Sunday on an intimidation charge for threatening a mass shooting, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Local news outlets reported that a friend called authorities after video chatting with Perez. He told deputies Perez was upset over the rezoning to relieve overcrowding at their old school. She mentioned wanting to "friend" Zachary Cruz on Facebook because "she likes violent things."
Reports said Perez also spoke of Zachary’s older brother, Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Perez remains in the Palm Beach County Jail without bail.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
