Florida students hospitalized after eating THC-laced candy, authorities say

COOPER CITY, Fla. - Nine students from a Florida charter school ate marijuana-infused candy Friday and were hospitalized with stomach pains, authorities said.
News outlets report seven boys and two girls, between the ages of 10 and 12, from Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City were hospitalized.
A statement from school representative Colleen Reynolds said a student "inadvertently" brought in THC-laced candy in a package similar to a popular sour candy and shared it with friends.
Reynolds said EMS and law enforcement officers were immediately contacted.
The students had abdominal pain after consuming the edibles, Battalion Chief Michael Kane said. He said their injuries weren't life-threatening.
Broward County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Donald Prichard said no criminal charges were filed Friday, but the investigation is ongoing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
