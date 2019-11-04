Florida to start selling alcohol at men's basketball games

The Gators announced the policy change Monday, following the lead of several other Southeastern Conference schools. The league voted in June to end its long-standing ban on alcohol sales in public sections of stadiums and arenas.
Florida, which called its new policy a "pilot program," is incorporating conference-wide alcohol management rules that include:
- Alcohol will be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations.
- Alcohol will not be sold by vendors within seating areas.
- An identification check will be required to prevent sales to minors.
- Alcohol sales are limited to beer and wine only.
- Fans, with valid and legal IDs, will be permitted to only buy a maximum of two drinks at a time.
- Alcohol must be dispensed into cups.
- Serving staff will be trained to handle high-risk situations.
- Alcohol sales will stop at the start of the second half.
___
