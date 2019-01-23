Florida university accidentally sends 430 acceptance letters

The Tampa Bay Times reports the University of South Florida St. Petersburg on Saturday sent hundreds of acceptance letters that were quickly revoked.
Applicants say their excitement died shortly after they got a second email that day that said, "There was an error in the system. Please disregard the previous email."
Chancellor Martin Tadlock said "human error" caused 680 acceptance emails to be sent out when only 250 applicants were actually admitted.
University spokeswoman Carrie O'Brion says the school is working to contact each applicant who received the erroneous acceptance letter to "discuss possible pathways" for future admission. Tadlock says the university's rolling admissions means that affected students could be accepted later.
AP reporting from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
