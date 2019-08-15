Florida woman bites child's finger while holding ex-roommates hostage, then dies

BRANDON, Fla. - A 24-year-old Florida woman held two former roommates at gunpoint, hit one of them with a baseball bat and bit off part of a child's finger before going into medical distress and dying, authorities said.
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office incident report said Kaynesha Rhodes arrived at the apartment near Tampa Tuesday night. She pointed the gun at her former roommates and kept them from leaving. A fight broke out and Rhodes bit off part of a child's finger, officials said.
A neighbor called 911, the report said.
When deputies arrived, Rhodes was being restrained by someone at the apartment. Deputies handcuffed her, and she fell ill, the report said.
Authorities said an autopsy will be performed to find out if Rhodes had prior medical conditions that might have contributed to her death.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
