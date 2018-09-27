Fugitive kangaroo named 'Storm' caught in South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. - A fugitive kangaroo named Storm has been found safe and sound after several days of searching in South Florida neighborhoods.
The kangaroo's owner, Eric Westergard, told the Palm Beach Post that wildlife officers found the 4-foot kangaroo early Thursday.
Storm hopped away Monday night from Westergard's Jupiter Farms home, where he also keeps six other kangaroos and other exotic animals.
Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission used drones and a K-9 from the Tequesta Police Department as they tracked down the kangaroo.
