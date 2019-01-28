  • Fund set up for families of 5 women slain in Sebring bank

    By: AP

    Updated:

    SEBRING, Fla. - SunTrust has established a fund to offer financial support to the families of five women slain at a Florida bank branch.

    In a statement Monday, SunTrust Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers said the outpouring of support for the victims' families "has demonstrated the best of humanity in a time of tragedy."

    The Sebring Strong Survivors Fund is a partnership between the SunTrust Foundation and the National Compassion Fund, a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime.

    Four SunTrust employees and a customer were killed in the Sebring bank's lobby Wednesday. Police have said 21-year-old Zephen Xaver shot the women in an apparently random act of violence.

    Prosecutors could seek the death penalty for Xaver, who faces five counts of premeditated murder.

