Gas prices in Florida have reached new low

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have dropped to a new low for 2025, with the state average reaching $2.86 per gallon as of Sunday, November 10.

This price is the lowest since December 2023, offering relief to travelers planning Thanksgiving road trips. The decrease follows an 8-day streak of declines, during which the average price fell by 12 cents per gallon.

“Low gas prices should give travelers confidence as they finalize Thanksgiving road trip plans,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Florida’s average price is now 11 cents below last week, 13 cents below last month, and 27 cents below last year. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton is the most expensive metro area at $3.01, with Pensacola being the cheapest at $2.67.

Florida drivers can take advantage of the low travel prices during the holiday season, but should be aware of possible price hikes coming soon.

