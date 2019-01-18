Gov. Desantis suspends Palm Beach County elections supervisor

DeSantis announced Friday that he is replacing Palm Beach elections supervisor Susan Bucher, a former Democratic state representative who has held the position since 2008.
The suspension comes one day after DeSantis made the announcement that he wants to end Florida's ban on smokable medical marijuana.
Florida had recounts in three statewide races: governor, U.S. senate and agriculture commissioner.
DeSantis says Bucher violated the law by not completing recounts by a state mandated deadline. He says her office was the "Keystone Cops" of elections administration and notes the county didn't finish recounts until 50 days after the election.
DeSantis appointed lawyer Wendy Link to fill the position. The state Senate will have the final say in whether Bucher will be permanently removed from office.
