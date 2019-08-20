Gov. DeSantis' Western Wall prayer asks to 'Spare us hurricanes this year'

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said when he visited the Western Wall in Israel in May, he followed tradition by sticking a slip of paper with a written prayer in between crevices of the ancient structure.
DeSantis revealed Monday that his prayer said, "Good Lord, spare us hurricanes this year."
DeSantis recounted his prayer in Fort Myers Monday while announcing a federal reimbursement request that could provide Florida communities with $150 million in relief from the costs of cleaning up after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The request is awaiting approval from the White House.
Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Mokowitz said he also inserted a prayer at the Western Wall on the same trip. He said his prayer was the same as the governor's.
Today we officially hit the threshold to increase the federal cost share for Hurricane Irma to 90%. This will save the state & local governments more than $160 million. I look forward to working with @POTUS to ensure the increased cost share is implemented as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/LkPQp2plin— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 19, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
