WEIRD: Headless gator found on side of Florida roadway

SARASOTA, Fla. - Florida wildlife officials said they are investigating what happened to an alligator found without its head on the side of a roadway.
The gator was found Monday by Kimberly Kukich, who was driving to her parents' home in Sarasota. As she got closer to the large gator, she saw its head was missing.
Related Headlines
Kukich said in a Facebook post that it looks like someone used a chain saw to cut the gator's head off.
In the Facebook post, Kukich wrote she was "fired up." And, that she didn't "want to start seeing this happening from copy cats."
Now the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is on the case. The FWC said it's illegal to possess alligator parts without proper permits.
Investigators said the gator was likely hit by a vehicle and its head was removed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FWC.
(WARNING: The Facebook post below contains graphic content)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}