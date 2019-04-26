Hemp could join oranges as top Florida crop

The bill passed Tuesday with glowing praise from senators who want to help an agriculture industry that's taken a lot of hits in recent years.
It would create a state program to administer and oversee the growing of hemp for industrial uses to make everything from ropes to building materials to animal feed.
Republican Sen. Rob Bradley said agriculture has been hit by setbacks ranging from citrus diseases to hurricanes over the last two decades. He said he wants Florida to become a national leader in the hemp industry.
Hemp is related to marijuana but has trace amounts of THC. Bradley said smoking it wouldn't make people high but rather give them a headache.
A companion House bill is awaiting a floor vote.
