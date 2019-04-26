  • Hemp could join oranges as top Florida crop

    Updated:
    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Hemp could join oranges, strawberries and tomatoes as a top Florida crop under a bill unanimously passed by the Senate.

    The bill passed Tuesday with glowing praise from senators who want to help an agriculture industry that's taken a lot of hits in recent years.

    Related Headlines

    It would create a state program to administer and oversee the growing of hemp for industrial uses to make everything from ropes to building materials to animal feed.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Republican Sen. Rob Bradley said agriculture has been hit by setbacks ranging from citrus diseases to hurricanes over the last two decades. He said he wants Florida to become a national leader in the hemp industry.

    Hemp is related to marijuana but has trace amounts of THC. Bradley said smoking it wouldn't make people high but rather give them a headache.

    A companion House bill is awaiting a floor vote.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories