Home invader tried on baby's clothes as he held Florida woman hostage, report says

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A 36-year-old man is accused of breaking into a woman's home and holding her hostage while he masturbated and tried on some of her baby's clothes, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said.
Christopher Strickland was arrested last week on charges of aggravated assault, sexual offense, battery larceny and home invasion.
The woman told Escambia County Sheriff's deputies the man was wearing women's clothing when he broke in on June 2. Authorities said Strickland held a pillow over her face, but she struggled free, and he told her he'd kill her baby if she tried to get free again.
The Associated Press reported that Strickland said he'd return and kill her if she told police.
Investigators said they tracked him down through DNA.
Strickland remains jailed on $283,500 bail.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
