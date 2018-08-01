'In My Feelings' challenge fail: Florida man gets hit by car, gains viral fame

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has gained viral fame after his attempt at the "In My Feelings" challenge ended in an epic fail – a car hitting him.
i planned this whole thing outPosted by Jaylen Norwood on Thursday, July 26, 2018
According to the Palm Beach Post, Jaylen Norwood, 22, of Boynton Beach, said he slipped as his friends were filming his take on the Internet craze, which involves dancing to Drake's "In My Feelings" after jumping out of a car. His spill sent him careening into the front of an oncoming car driven by a friend. Luckily, Norwood wasn't hurt, but the video took the internet by storm and landed him an interview with TV host Jimmy Kimmel.
Norwood's tumble isn't the only one documented in "In My Feelings" challenge videos. Safety concerns even prompted a National Transportation Safety Board official to speak out about the trend, also called the Kiki challenge. Nicholas Worrell, the board's safety advocacy chief, told the Blast last week that "jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous – to you and those around you."
We have some thoughts about the #InMyFeelings challenge. #Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle. Read more on this #NTSBmwl issue: https://t.co/b9D0IwNemV #MWLMonday https://t.co/vt6oFTbDsj— NTSB (@NTSB) July 23, 2018
